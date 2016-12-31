Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,384,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 613.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 306,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 263,205 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 43.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,084,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,368,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company by 30.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,842 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 6,924.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation raised Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

