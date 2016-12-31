Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Receives $90.20 Average PT from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $202,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,299.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Henshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $2,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,437,224.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,682 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 378,892 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/citrix-systems-inc-ctxs-receives-90-20-average-pt-from-analysts/1136737.html.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened at 89.31 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The cloud computing company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $841.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc develops and sells products and services that enable delivery of applications and data over public, private or hybrid clouds or networks, to virtually any type of device. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Service Provider, and Mobility Apps. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider segment consists of Workspace Services and Delivery Networking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.