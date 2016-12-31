CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $363,000 Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,550,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,450,000 after buying an additional 167,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,200,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,114,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 31.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,953,000 after buying an additional 361,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,912,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,233,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 129,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 392,702 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.53. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm earned $405.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 52,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,684,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 20,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $653,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

