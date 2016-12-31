Christopher Rondeau Sells 20,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $416,200.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $424,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Christopher Rondeau sold 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $49,140.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $420,400.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $390,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 20.10 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $2.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 129.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

