Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation during the second quarter valued at $204,254,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 744.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $196,385,000 after buying an additional 3,100,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,626,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,520,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 75.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,360,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 1,882,130 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,206,513,000 after buying an additional 1,691,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded down 1.42% during trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,344,508 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company earned $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Starbucks Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

WARNING: “Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/chickasaw-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-starbucks-corporation-sbux/1137071.html.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. reduced their target price on Starbucks Corporation from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $64.00 target price on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

In other Starbucks Corporation news, insider John Culver sold 168,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $9,900,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,446 shares in the company, valued at $28,060,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $4,710,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation is the roaster, marketer and retailer of specialty coffee. The Company purchases and roasts coffees that it sells, along with coffee, tea and other beverages, and a range of fresh food items, through Company-operated stores. It also sells a range of coffee and tea products and licenses its trademarks through other channels, such as licensed stores, grocery and national foodservice accounts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.