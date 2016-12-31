Chevron Corporation (CVX) Position Increased by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation makes up 2.1% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation during the second quarter worth $122,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation by 90.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,020,471 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $222.19 billion.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. Chevron Corporation had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Chevron Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -540.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/chevron-corporation-cvx-position-increased-by-foothills-asset-management-ltd/1137019.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research GmbH upgraded Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chevron Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vetr cut Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

In other Chevron Corporation news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.