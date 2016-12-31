Cerillion PLC (CER) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) declared a dividend on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) opened at 138.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.44. The stock’s market cap is GBX 40.88 million. Cerillion PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 78.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 144.97.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cerillion PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Cerillion PLC

Cerillion plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides billing, charging and customer relationship management (CRM) software solutions primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company’s product offering is based on Cerillion Enterprise Business Support Systems/Operations Support Systems range.

