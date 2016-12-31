CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 7 Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fluor Corporation were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its position in shares of Fluor Corporation by 428.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 5,320,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,195,000 after buying an additional 4,314,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Corporation by 779.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,852,000 after buying an additional 860,507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Corporation by 3,089.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 645,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Corporation by 226.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 297,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Corporation by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) traded up 0.10% on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,775 shares. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Fluor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 7 Shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/central-trust-co-purchases-7-shares-of-fluor-corporation-flr/1137231.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Fluor Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Fluor Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Fluor Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fluor Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (Fluor) is a holding company. The Company is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, as well as project management services. It operates in five segments: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Infrastructure, Government, Global Services and Power.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.