CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $218,000 Stake in Waters Corporation (WAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co continued to hold its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Waters Corporation during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Waters Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 65,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 42.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Waters Corporation by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.08% on Friday, reaching $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,274 shares. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $162.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business earned $527 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.78 million. Waters Corporation had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 23.44%. Waters Corporation’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post $6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $170.00 target price on Waters Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures, distributes and services instrument systems, columns and other chemistry consumables that are integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The Company operates through two segments: Waters Division and TA Division.

