CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $200,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co continued to hold its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 237,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 31.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,279,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. 715,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.62 and a 52-week high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

