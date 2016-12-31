Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) opened at 38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $38.73.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
In other news, CFO Heng W. Chen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 32,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,210.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.
