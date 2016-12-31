Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) opened at 38.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $38.73.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts/1136828.html.

In other news, CFO Heng W. Chen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 32,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,210.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); approximately seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments, in which the Bank is the sole limited partner; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.