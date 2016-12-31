Capstone Asset Management Co. Sells 1,140 Shares of Healthways, Inc. (HWAY)

Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Healthways were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthways by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthways by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthways by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthways by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 70,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthways by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 371,179 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company’s market cap is $880.04 million. Healthways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Healthways (NASDAQ:HWAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Healthways had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $125 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Healthways’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthways, Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Healthways in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

In related news, Director Robert J. Greczyn, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Healthways stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jane England sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $80,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $687,188.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Healthways

Healthways, Inc (Healthways) provides network delivered solutions and population health management services that are designed to help people manage their wellbeing, thereby managing their health and productivity, and their health-related costs. The Company operates in the domestic and international segments, which are collectively known as the well-being improvement services segment.

