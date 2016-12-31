Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst G. Mehta now expects that the firm will post earnings of $11.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.95. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company earned $329.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) traded up 1.30% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.50. 441,642 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.51. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $240.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $221.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,200 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $263,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,741.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 300 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 141.91%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of apartment communities.

