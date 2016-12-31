California Public Employees Retirement System Holds Stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System held its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Trupanion worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period.

Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) traded down 1.71% on Friday, hitting $15.52. 89,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $454.01 million. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm earned $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $56,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,744,646.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 21,249 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $361,445.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc provides a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through two segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions related to the Company’s medical plan, which are marketed directly to consumers.

