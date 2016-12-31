California Public Employees Retirement System Has $740,000 Stake in JP Energy Partners LP (JPEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System maintained its position in shares of JP Energy Partners LP (NYSE:JPEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of JP Energy Partners worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Energy Partners by 943.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JP Energy Partners LP (NYSE:JPEP) traded up 4.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 90,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $370.96 million. JP Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

JPEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JP Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JP Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of JP Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

About JP Energy Partners

JP Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure solutions for the supply of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. The Company’s segments include crude oil pipelines and storage, refined products terminals and storage, and NGL distribution and sales.

