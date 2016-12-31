Brokerages Set Nimble Storage, Inc. (NMBL) PT at $12.04

Shares of Nimble Storage, Inc. (NYSE:NMBL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMBL. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nimble Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nimble Storage in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) opened at 7.92 on Wednesday. Nimble Storage has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $693.00 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Nimble Storage (NYSE:NMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Nimble Storage had a negative net margin of 41.08% and a negative return on equity of 114.08%. The company earned $102 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nimble Storage will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $198,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suresh Vasudevan sold 116,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $934,403.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nimble Storage during the second quarter valued at $105,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Nimble Storage by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nimble Storage during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nimble Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nimble Storage during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nimble Storage Company Profile

Nimble Storage, Inc (Nimble Storage) engineers and delivers its customers with flash storage platform. The Company’s Predictive Flash platform consists of a Unified Flash Fabric that provides a single consolidation architecture with common data services across a portfolio of All Flash and Adaptive Flash arrays, and InfoSight predictive analytics with integrated support and service offerings.

