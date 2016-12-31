Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target at $100.08

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 494.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 123.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 57.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) opened at 84.85 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business earned $605 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post $4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a transportation holding company with domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company controls and owns The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), a United States Class I railroad that serves a 10-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri and several key ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

