Brokerages Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) PT at $90.00

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) opened at 77.18 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $72.52 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post $3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $594,836.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,439.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. The Company operates approximately 13,851 discount variety retail stores. The Company’s segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price. The Family Dollar segment operates a chain of general merchandise retail discount stores providing consumers with a selection of merchandise in neighborhood stores.

