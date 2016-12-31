Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,502,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,828 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $51,374,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,441.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 803,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 786,089 shares during the period. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $48,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,087,000 after buying an additional 606,293 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) opened at 66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $71.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $895 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.41 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-shares-bought-by-blackrock-advisors-llc/1136935.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $250,026.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $534,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,630.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.