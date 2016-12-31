Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Position Maintained by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems held its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 59.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 400.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,753 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/brinker-international-inc-eat-position-maintained-by-utah-retirement-systems/1137137.html.

Several analysts have commented on EAT shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

In related news, VP Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $77,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Provost sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $524,436.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.