Boston Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Piper Jaffray Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 295.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) traded down 1.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. 123,713 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $77.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm earned $199 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.56 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/boston-advisors-llc-purchases-new-position-in-piper-jaffray-companies-pjc/1137022.html.

In related news, CFO Debbra L. Schoneman sold 10,000 shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $655,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,940.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew S. Duff sold 32,149 shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $2,103,830.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,086,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company, which serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company provides products and services, including equity and debt capital markets products, financial advisory services, equity and fixed income institutional brokerage, equity and fixed income research, and asset management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.