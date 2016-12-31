Boston Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 8,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 85,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 41,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. 3,343,578 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company earned $28.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $79.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $162,820,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $484,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

