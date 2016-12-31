BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 9,463 Shares of Actuant Corporation (ATU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Actuant Corporation were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Actuant Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Actuant Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Actuant Corporation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Actuant Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in Actuant Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) traded down 2.81% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 554,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business earned $266 million during the quarter. Actuant Corporation had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Actuant Corporation will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATU. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of Actuant Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Actuant Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Actuant Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Actuant Corporation in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Actuant Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,928.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Arzbaecher sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $318,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,703.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Corporation Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

