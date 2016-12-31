Blue Rock Advisors LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC held its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.8% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 512.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) traded down 1.12% on Friday, hitting $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,684,106 shares. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $133.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The company has a market cap of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 370,233 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $47,500,893.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $88,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

