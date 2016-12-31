BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Lowers Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bemis Company were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bemis Company by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bemis Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bemis Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bemis Company by 302.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bemis Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,158 shares. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Bemis Company had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Bemis Company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Bemis Company’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Lowers Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/blackrock-japan-co-ltd-lowers-stake-in-bemis-company-inc-bms/1137123.html.

Several brokerages have commented on BMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bemis Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bemis Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Bemis Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Bemis Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

In related news, Director Edward N. Perry sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $77,113.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bemis Company Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bemis Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bemis Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.