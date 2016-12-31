BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Decreases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,069.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 42,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 344.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,108,000 after buying an additional 684,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded up 1.08% on Friday, hitting $72.10. 558,671 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm earned $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd Decreases Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/blackrock-japan-co-ltd-decreases-position-in-equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els/1137139.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an integrated owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (Properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities, and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.