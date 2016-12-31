BlackRock Investment Management LLC Has $15,190,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB)

BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Silicon Laboratories worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 584.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 111,392 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 505.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 206,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) opened at 65.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $68.95.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business earned $178.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 32,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $2,100,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,656 shares in the company, valued at $33,583,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of things (IoT), Internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company provides customers with advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. It provides developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance from initial idea to final product.

