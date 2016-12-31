BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (LSI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $151,000. MSI Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) traded up 1.32% on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,473 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $108.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. purchased 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $216,694.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,582.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates self-storage facilities across the United States. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had an ownership interest in and/or managed 563 self-storage properties in 26 states under the name Uncle Bob’s Self Storage.

