BlackRock Inc. Has $7,237,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of HollyFrontier Corporation worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Corporation during the second quarter valued at $67,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 67.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,801,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,645,000 after buying an additional 1,127,071 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 139.8% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,701,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after buying an additional 991,853 shares during the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 40.6% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after buying an additional 788,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Corporation by 2,412.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 781,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) traded down 1.21% on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,202 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.76 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. HollyFrontier Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HollyFrontier Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.48 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on HollyFrontier Corporation from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

In related news, insider Michael Jennings sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $86,595.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation (HollyFrontier) is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.

