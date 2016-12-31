BlackRock Fund Advisors Purchases 49,058 Shares of WEX Inc. (WEX)

BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in WEX were worth $152,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 73.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after buying an additional 46,676 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) opened at 111.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $117.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm earned $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

In related news, SVP George W. Hogan sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $202,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $547,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

