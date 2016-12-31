BlackRock Fund Advisors Purchases 133,790 Shares of TESARO, Inc. (TSRO)

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in TESARO were worth $153,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TESARO by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TESARO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in TESARO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TESARO by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TESARO by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 134.48 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.95 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89. TESARO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.06. TESARO had a negative net margin of 798.68% and a negative return on equity of 141.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TESARO, Inc. will post ($7.41) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSRO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on TESARO from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. FBR & Co lifted their price target on TESARO from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TESARO from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

In related news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $39,661.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,416.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

TESARO Company Profile

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

