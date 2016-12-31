BlackRock Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ENI S.p.A. (E)

BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI S.p.A. were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 62,132 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 67.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 868,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 242,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ENI S.p.A. by 8.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 112,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENI S.p.A. (NYSE:E) opened at 32.24 on Friday. ENI S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company’s market cap is $56.62 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI S.p.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI S.p.A. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded ENI S.p.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI S.p.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut ENI S.p.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI S.p.A. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.99.

About ENI S.p.A.

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production, marketing of gas, electricity and liquefied natural gas (LNG), power generation, refining and marketing of petroleum products, production and marketing of petrochemical products and commodity trading. The Company’s segments include Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing.

