BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,569,956 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 54,654,729 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,113,269 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 6.89 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.65 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41.

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The smartphone producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301 million for the quarter. BlackBerry Limited had a negative net margin of 93.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Macquarie raised BlackBerry Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBRY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry Limited by 13.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,487,443 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock valued at $107,345,000 after buying an additional 1,604,050 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited during the third quarter valued at about $9,593,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

