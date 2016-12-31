Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Major Shareholder Sells $15,305,166.72 in Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 422,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $15,305,166.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 75,456 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $2,695,288.32.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) opened at 35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.51 million. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

BAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG cut Basic Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Capital One Financial Corporation upgraded Basic Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 17.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 111.2% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 94,462 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

