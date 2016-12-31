Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Sterling Bancorp worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,562,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,128,000 after buying an additional 323,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,822,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,809,000 after buying an additional 356,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,645,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after buying an additional 258,012 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,766,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,827,000 after buying an additional 1,759,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,125,000 after buying an additional 181,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 23.40 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 25.55%. Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-raises-position-in-sterling-bancorp-stl/1136909.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Sterling Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $3,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $2,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.