Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 56.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,379.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded down 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.23. 788,523 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.81. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company earned $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.05 million. Equifax had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

In other Equifax news, Director Mark B. Templeton acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.64 per share, for a total transaction of $420,376.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,602.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Personal Solutions. USIS provides consumer and commercial information solutions to businesses in the United States, including online information, decisioning technology solutions, fraud and identity management services, portfolio management services, mortgage reporting and financial marketing services.

