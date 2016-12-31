Bank of Montreal Can Has $5,043,000 Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 144.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. 828,445 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.29.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $484.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.45 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post $6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $200.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Todd House sold 8,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $1,378,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,669.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is an independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

