Bank of Montreal Can Has $4,997,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 22.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) traded down 0.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 372,647 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.85. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $88.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.29 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.54.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products, and uncoated free sheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Company operates over eight mills and approximately 90 corrugated products manufacturing plants.

