Bank of Montreal Can Has $4,975,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 202.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 85.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,294,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 967,849 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/bank-of-montreal-can-has-4975000-position-in-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr/1136974.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $233,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 590 in-service industrial properties containing approximately 63.6 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.