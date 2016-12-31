Bank of Hawaii Sells 693 Shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 9.2% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 19,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 417,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,806,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 6.3% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 4,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $104.22. 6,983,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22. Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.65 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total transaction of $96,764.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,184.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

