Bangor Savings Bank Has $336,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $150,000. North American Management Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2,586.3% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 463,601 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after buying an additional 446,343 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. iAB Financial Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the second quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 26,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 276,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445,631 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White purchased 121,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,802,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,363,471.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser purchased 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $599,051.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,117.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

