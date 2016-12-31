Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avon Products were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVP. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) traded down 1.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,685 shares. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s market cap is $2.21 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Avon Products’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVP. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Products in a report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Avon Products in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

In other Avon Products news, Director Jose Armario acquired 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,182.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,215 shares in the company, valued at $100,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products. The Company’s product categories are Beauty, and Fashion and Home. Beauty consists of skincare (which includes personal care), fragrance and color (cosmetics). Fashion and Home consists of fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children’s products and nutritional products.

