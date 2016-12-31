Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,750,000 after buying an additional 96,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,770,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,697,000 after buying an additional 179,227 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,622,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,584,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,495,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,879,000 after buying an additional 987,531 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) traded up 0.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,091 shares. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm earned $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 136.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $29.00 target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, Director Stephanie Dimarco bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,988.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management firm focused on providing investment strategies to clients around the global. The Company’s operations are conducted through Artisan Partners Holdings LP and its subsidiaries. It operates in the investment management industry. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts and mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles.

