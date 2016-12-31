Argus Raises Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Price Target to $28.00

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Argus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Saturday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Brean Capital raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 21.92 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $22.80 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business earned $3.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP April S. Arnzen sold 11,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $202,433.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,675.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 238,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $17,408,000. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $10,508,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

