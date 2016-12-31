Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 61.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $143,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,671 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $25,834.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Shaver sold 24,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $679,847.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,422,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. Its segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Company, through its Performance Coatings segment, provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

