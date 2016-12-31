Aperio Group LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 358.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) traded down 1.00% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,468 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.57 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 4th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $228,316.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $117,687.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $276,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

