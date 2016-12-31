Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Aegion Corp (AEGN)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Aegion Corp worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegion Corp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 54,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Aegion Corp by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,280,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aegion Corp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,287,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 93,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aegion Corp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegion Corp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) traded down 1.04% on Friday, reaching $23.70. 187,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $772.93 million. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Aegion Corp had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEGN. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Aegion Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Aegion Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aegion Corp in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegion Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Aegion Corp news, EVP David F. Morris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $338,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Huhn sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company is engaged in providing technologies and services to protect against the corrosion of industrial pipelines, and rehabilitate and strengthen water, wastewater, energy and mining piping systems and buildings, bridges, tunnels and waterfront structures.

