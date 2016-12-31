Aperio Group LLC Buys 3,029 Shares of FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in FirstCash by 3.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) traded up 0.21% on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 257,067 shares. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm earned $261.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Inc will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on FirstCash from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on FirstCash from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc, is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Mexico. The Company’s primary business is the operation of pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property. Its pawn stores generate retail sales from the merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures and over-the-counter purchases from customers.

