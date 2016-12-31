Aperio Group LLC Buys 2,053 Shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation (ESL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Esterline Technologies Corporation were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 74.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. First New York Securities LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 21.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) traded down 1.98% on Friday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 112,994 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. Esterline Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $94.73.

Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.36. The business earned $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.13 million. Esterline Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Corporation will post $4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESL shares. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Esterline Technologies Corporation from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esterline Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esterline Technologies Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other Esterline Technologies Corporation news, insider Gary J. Posner sold 4,900 shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $429,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $352,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary J. Posner sold 2,389 shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $221,938.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials.

