Analysts Set Yahoo Japan Cp (YAHOY) Price Target at $39.56

Shares of Yahoo Japan Cp (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

YAHOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Yahoo Japan Cp in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yahoo Japan Cp in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Yahoo Japan Cp in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yahoo Japan Cp in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Yahoo Japan Cp in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Yahoo Japan Cp (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) opened at 7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. Yahoo Japan Cp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

